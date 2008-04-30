© 2021
Mexican Police, Politicians Unite after Drug Shooting

By Amy Isackson
Published April 30, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

After a shootout left 13 people dead over the weekend, Mexican officials in Tijuana — just across the border from San Diego — announced Tuesday that they're cracking down on drug cartels. It was a massive show of force among police, military and elected officials after the brutal killings — and after an embarrassing letter alleged law enforcement is rife with corruption.

Amy Isackson reports from member station KPBS.

