Milli Vanilli and other Western pop acts have gotten in trouble with fans for lip-synching. In the former Soviet republic of Turkmenistan, it's now against the law. Tired of seeing "old voiceless singers lip synching their old songs" Turkmenistan's all powerful president decreed there will be no more lip synching at concerts on television or even weddings. Good taste, maybe, but he's also banned opera and ballet.

