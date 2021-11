The Arab network al-Jazeera plays a taped message said to be from Osama bin Laden. The voice on the tape calls for more suicide attacks against America and Israel, and urges Iraqis to defy the United States as war looms. U.S. officials say the tape shows a link between bin Laden, al Qaeda and Saddam Hussein. Hear from NPR's Mike Shuster.

Copyright 2003 NPR