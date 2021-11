President Bush uses his State of the Union speech to build a case for war with Iraq, but also addresses economic revival and health care reform. He says Secretary of State Colin Powell will go to the U.N. Security Council on Feb. 5 to explain the U.S. position on Iraq. Hear NPR's Don Gonyea, Michael O'Hanlon of the Brookings Institution and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

