JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre SUNDAY, Sept. 23rd

By Vicki Dameron 37 minutes ago

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Credit By Danny Clinch

The four time Grammy Award winning Jason Isbell will be playing for audiences in The Queen City tonight! The multitalented musician and his band also won mulitple awards, a few weeks ago, at AmericanaFest 2018. American Aquarium, a hugely popular, folk-infused, Southern rock-and-roll band from Raleigh, NC will open for Isbell. Happy second day of fall! Hang out in Charlotte, NC at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphithetre. Sunday evening with two of the hottest groups in music today! Showtime is 7pm.

