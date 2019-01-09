Featured New Releases This Week: Balsam Range, Nikki Hill, Jason Isbell and More

This week we have a great selection of featured new releases. Artists we are playing a bit more frequently include Balsam Range, Charles Bradley, Charley Crockett, Donna the Buffalo, Nikki Hill, Greg Humphreys Electric Trio, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, and Becky Warren.

Balsam Range released Aeonic on January 4 and the album begins with one of our favorite songs off the disc “The Girl Who Invented the Wheel”, which is about a man being rejected by a woman. A theme throughout this album is "searching for meaning" and we seem to be getting a glimpse into Balsam Range reflecting on its past and future.

Charles Bradley would have turned 70 years old on November 5, 2018. The release of Black Velvet was a celebration of his life. It was Bradley’s fourth and final album. One of our favorite tunes from this release is “I Feel a Change”.

Donna the Buffalo released Dance in the Street later last year, and the album came in #16 on WNCW’s 2018 Top 100 list. We will feature this album on January 10 at 9pm during our weekly Peak of the Week segment.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit’s release Live From the Ryman includes 13 live versions of songs off their last three award-winning studio albums. The music was recorded in 2017 when the group performed six sold out shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

See the complete list of this week’s featured new releases as well as tunes we favor from each album.