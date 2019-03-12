Connect Beyond Festival Announces Full Wave of Panels and Performances Happening April 5-7

March 6, 2019 (Asheville, NC) - Following a knockout inaugural event, Connect Beyond Festival returns to downtown Asheville, NC April 5-7, 2019, for another weekend of engaging performances, panels, film screenings, and workshops. A full lineup of participants and performers is below.

Lauded as “Asheville’s version of SXSW” (Ashvegas), Connect Beyond Festival is perfect for anyone looking for a more dynamic festival experience - one that prioritizes exploration and participation just as much as entertainment. The multi-venue event features three-days of cutting-edge music conversations and performances; inspiring speakers; thought-provoking panels; captivating film screenings and insight from documentary filmmakers; plus lasting connections with community members. If you’re looking to broaden your horizons, to engage with others, and want to leave a festival with more than just a hangover, Connect Beyond Festival is just the place to be.

The lineup features an extensive array of programming showcasing how the intersection of music, art, fim, and storytelling can inspire positive change. Over the course of three days, guests will enjoy a multitude of events to choose from to create their own tailored itineraries.

Music forward showcases taking place at The Orange Peel and Diana Wortham Theater include a fireside chat hosted by NPR’s Bob Boilen with Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito, a musical presentation from multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi, a performance from Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets, a “Rural Americana Revue” presented by The Oxford American, book readings and panels with music inspired authors Tim Hernandez (“All They Will Call You”), and David Rowell (“Wherever The Sound Takes You”), and much more. Also joining the musical lineup are Victor Wooten and Daniel Levitin who will host “Your Spirit On Music meets Your Brain on Music.” The musical pairing of Wooten (a five-time Grammy winner) and Levitin (the bestselling author of “This Is Your Brain on Music”) will perform a range of music together and share stories about spirituality, creativity, and neuroscience.

Making a difference in our own lives and within our communities through positive change, is a consistent theme at Connect Beyond Festival. A few stand-out sessions include “Callings: The Power of Passionate Work”, hosted by motivational speaker Gregg Levoywho will lead a workshop to help participants gain courage and clarity in taking the “next step” whether it be a creative leap, career change, or personal course-correction; and “Social Media Revolution”, led by former punk rock promoter turned political operative Scott Goodstein (CEO of Revolution Messaging which ran digital strategy for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign) who will lead a panel on how digital media is being used to engage and inspire young voters.

At the Asheville Fine Arts Theatre, programming partners Social Construct Films will curate a rotating collection of films throughout the weekend including an exclusive work in progress audience test screening of “Kiss The Ground,” a documentary exploring how the food we eat can reverse climate change, heal our bodies, and our world; and an exclusive VIP screening of “WeRiseUp,” a culture-shifting documentary encouraging people to live fulfilling, purpose-driven lives through interviews with global leaders and artists like the Dalai Lama, Blake Mycoskei (CEO, TOMS Shoes), Moby (Grammy Award-Winning Musician), and more. Both screenings will include a Q&A with the films’ directors after the showing.

Connect Beyond Festival is proud to host its second annual event with Asheville, North Carolina as its backdrop. The bustling arts, culture, and food scene that make up its cityscape, paired with bountiful outdoor adventure offerings, makes Asheville the ideal destination for a festival weekend. Recently named “America’s Next Great Music City” by Lonely Planet, there’s no arguing the synergy between Connect Beyond and the city it calls home.

All Connect Beyond Festival passes are on sale at connectbeyondfestival.com. A limited quantity of $99 three-day GA passes including access to the Friday night performance of Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets remain. Once those passes sell out, the price of the weekend pass remains at $99 but will not include entry to the Nick Lowe show. VIP passes are $199 and include accelerated VIP entry and seating at all regular programming and film screenings; daily access to the VIP happy hour parties; a special Sunday morning brunch with musical performance and networking opportunities with panelists and performers, entry to the Friday night Nick Lowe concert and more.

For more information or to purchase weekend passes, please visit: www.connectbeyondfestival.com

