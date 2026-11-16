Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 4pm: Fireside Collective

Inspired by the burgeoning art scene, close-knit community, and natural beauty of Asheville, North Carolina, newgrass-turned-eclectic jam band Fireside Collective has spent a decade working towards this very pinnacle. Original band members Joe Cicero, guitar, Jesse Iaquinto, mandolin, Tommy Maher, resonator guitar, and Carson White, bass, began playing together in 2014 when Iaquinto gathered the group of bluegrass enthusiasts to back up some of his original songwriting. With the introduction of Michael Tillis on drums in late 2023, the sound expanded to include heavy funk elements as well as classic rock and even ventured into techno and world music. They play a Friendsgiving show at the Orange Peel in Asheville on Saturday the 28th.