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Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 2pm: Peter Karp

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 9, 2026 at 8:41 AM EST
Andrea Behrends

Singer, songwriter, storyteller, and guitarist Peter Karp released a solo album this spring, Jersey Town, that showcased his New Jersey blues-and-rock upbringing near NYC. After a string of albums on the blues-based Blind Pig Records, including with Sue Foley, this one’s on Rose Cottage Records. He’s got Mark Johnson from Delta Moon on guitar and an Italian rhythm section on this tour, and plays White Horse Black Mountain Tuesday evening. “Guys like Peter Karp, James Taylor and Bob Dylan embody Americana Blues, and us English guys are inspired by it.” - Mick Taylor, The Rolling Stones 
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson