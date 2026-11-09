Live in Studio B, Tuesday at 2pm: Peter Karp

Singer, songwriter, storyteller, and guitarist Peter Karp released a solo album this spring, Jersey Town, that showcased his New Jersey blues-and-rock upbringing near NYC. After a string of albums on the blues-based Blind Pig Records, including with Sue Foley, this one’s on Rose Cottage Records. He’s got Mark Johnson from Delta Moon on guitar and an Italian rhythm section on this tour, and plays White Horse Black Mountain Tuesday evening. “Guys like Peter Karp, James Taylor and Bob Dylan embody Americana Blues, and us English guys are inspired by it.” - Mick Taylor, The Rolling Stones