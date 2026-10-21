© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B Tuesday at 2pm: Amythyst Kiah

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2026 at 3:14 PM EDT

Kiah, a Tennessee-bred artist known for blending traditional roots influences with indie and rock sounds, has built a career on turning deeply personal experiences into music. Her songs frequently explore identity, grief, trauma, family relationships, and self-discovery.

“I believe in carving a path in life that honors my own experiences in the context of the wider world. As a seeker in the mountains, my sense of spiritual connection stems from nature, which is connected to all of the cosmos. And there is no religious or social dogma that can change that.”

Amythyst returns to the area for a show at White Horse Black Mountain on November 27th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson