Live in Studio B Tuesday at 2pm: Amythyst Kiah

Kiah, a Tennessee-bred artist known for blending traditional roots influences with indie and rock sounds, has built a career on turning deeply personal experiences into music. Her songs frequently explore identity, grief, trauma, family relationships, and self-discovery.

“I believe in carving a path in life that honors my own experiences in the context of the wider world. As a seeker in the mountains, my sense of spiritual connection stems from nature, which is connected to all of the cosmos. And there is no religious or social dogma that can change that.”

Amythyst returns to the area for a show at White Horse Black Mountain on November 27th.