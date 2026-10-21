Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Laurelyn Dossett

Stokes County musician Laurelyn Dossett has released her debut album How Many Moons, produced by M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger. It’s surprising that this is her first solo project, considering how her songs have already made it into the works of various TV and film programs, Levon Helm, and Rhiannon Giddens. An avid gardener and farmer when at home, you can hear the extent to which nature and other art forms beautifully influence her lyrics. She brought in some acclaimed roots music musicians like Giddens, Charly Lowry, Riley Baugus, Nora Brown, DeShawn Hickman for the recordings. “Laurelyn’s music is grown from her life. From love songs to anthems of resistance, she is an icon of North Carolina’s music, theater, and political scene… In collaboration with many of the musicians Laurelyn encouraged, her voice and vision are lifted, proving her place as one of the most unique voices in American music.”