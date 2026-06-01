Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Deslondes

Hailing from the Holy Cross neighborhood of New Orleans (Deslonde Street in the Holy Cross ‘hood of the 9th Ward, to be precise), The Deslondes are a highly collaborative five-piece band that formed in 2013. Their signature gumbo of sound blends country-soul, early rock 'n' roll, folk, and New Orleans R&B. Operating with a fiercely democratic philosophy, all five members—Dan Cutler, Sam Doores, Riley Downing, John James Tourville, and Howe Pearson—share songwriting duties and trade lead vocals. Great albums we’ve enjoyed spinning include Ways & Means and Roll It Out, and now they’re on tour for their new Don’t Let It Die release. They play Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre on Saturday, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Sunday.