Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: Sounding Arrow

Sounding Arrow is the stage name for this group, fronted by Scott Kinnebrew of Asheville. Over some 30 years, Kinnebrew has shared the stage with a long list of renowned artists he admires, including The Black Crowes, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Sturgill Simpson, Dawes, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson, Steve Miller Band, Gov't Mule, and The Doobie Brothers. His former band, Truth & Salvage Co., released two records, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, toured Iraq to perform for U.S. troops in 2009, and racked up 250,000 road miles in five years. He also fronted the band, Scrappy Hamilton. Co-produced by Gary Jules ("Mad World" from the Donnie Darko soundtrack) and mixed by Bill Reynolds (Band of Horses, The Avett Brothers' Emotionalism), his new album Skyman weaves a vivid sonic landscape rich with the textures of rock, folk, country, blues, British invasion, R&B, and pop. Album release show at Fleetwood’s in Asheville on Sunday the 31st!

