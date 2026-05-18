Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: David LaMotte with Chinobay and River Guergarian

David LaMotte is an inspiring, compassionate singer, songwriter, guitarist, author, and speaker from Montreat, NC. We’ve enjoyed having him in Studio B and playing his recordings over the years, and now we’re excited to welcome him with these two other great regional artists before their Tryon performance with Chris Rosser as well. A native of Uganda, Chinobay now calls Rutherford County home, and the two have been involved in an exciting collaboration this past year! Check out this video of theirs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qb3yRYRGKyw Guergarian and Rosser are, of course, part of the beloved world music group Free Planet Radio. They perform Thursday evening at the Tryon Fine Arts Center as part of their Americana Roots series. (Larry & Joe will wrap the series up on May 28th.)