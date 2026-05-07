Live in Studio B, Monday at 4pm: Cary Hudson       

Cary Hudson is a former drugstore clerk, landscaper, farm hand, waiter, house painter, pizza deliverer, and fry cook… But you probably know him as the frontman for Blue Mountain, one of our favorite bands in the 90s. In addition to nearly 20 years with that band, he’s played guitar for the likes of Bobby Rush, RL Burnside, Big Jack Johnson, Shannon MacNally, and Dayna Kurtz, and nowadays is doing some duet work with his daughter Anna. The two of them have a small show in Brevard on Sunday, before paying us a visit on Monday afternoon with Joe Kendrick.