Live in Studio B, Friday at 11am: Saylor Brothers

The Saylor Brothers are a bluegrass/jam trio that had its genesis in the John Hartford Jam which occurred in Asheville from 2014-2020. Along the way of hosting this jam, brothers Will & Ben Saylor (banjo/guitar) have collaborated with countless pickers in the Asheville bluegrass scene, at a wide variety of gigs – especially with the other group they front, Brushfire Stankgrass. Their next gig is Green River Adventures’ annual “Green River Bash” in downtown Saluda this Saturday at 5. Tune in for another fun jam this Friday morning!

