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Live in Studio B, Thursday at 2pm: Darrell Scott

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:43 AM EDT
Michael Weintrob

As he jests with humility, “I have suffered for my art, now it is your turn.” But in all honesty, Darrell is one of WNCW’s favorite singer/songwriter/guitarists. For his classic songs like “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” and “A Great Day to Be Alive”, plus the countless less-known strokes of brilliance he’s given the world. He’s back in our area for shows at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby on Thursday, and the Albino Skunk Music Festival on Saturday. Among his recent projects: an album with his brothers, a “New Moon, New Music” monthly video series, and songwriting workshops in Tennessee.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson