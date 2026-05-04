Live in Studio B, Thursday at 2pm: Darrell Scott

As he jests with humility, “I have suffered for my art, now it is your turn.” But in all honesty, Darrell is one of WNCW’s favorite singer/songwriter/guitarists. For his classic songs like “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” and “A Great Day to Be Alive”, plus the countless less-known strokes of brilliance he’s given the world. He’s back in our area for shows at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby on Thursday, and the Albino Skunk Music Festival on Saturday. Among his recent projects: an album with his brothers, a “New Moon, New Music” monthly video series, and songwriting workshops in Tennessee.