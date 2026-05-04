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Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Tanasi

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:41 AM EDT

Introducing the latest project of Western NC’s Anya Hinkle, Billy Cardine, and Mary Lucey! Or perhaps you’ve already gotten to know this trio of “worldgrass” musicians. As they describe it, their music “follows the invisible threads that connect cultures, landscapes, and hearts—from Nepal’s high plateaus and South African villages to the mountains of Appalachia—celebrating the shared human rhythms that surface wherever people gather to sing, dance, grieve, and love. Together they represent an eclectic variety of regional acts over the past 20+ years, including Tellico, the Biscuit Burners, Lovers Leap, and Acoustic Syndicate. They have a debut album coming out, and area shows including the Down Home in Johnson City on Friday the 8th, and the Grey Eagle patio in Asheville on Saturday the 9th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson