© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Wednesday, April 29th at 11am: Darren Nicholson

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 23, 2026 at 1:19 PM EDT

A fiery bluegrass mandolinist and cofounder of the band Balsam Range, an introspective and compassionate songwriter, a leader in Appalachian Americana music… It’s no wonder Darren Nicholson is one of our absolute favorite regional musicians. He delivers music that’s good for the soul. “That’s all I want,” says Darren. “I want to be a positive part of other people’s lives with music, you know? I want to be an ambassador to roots music – tip my hat to the past while looking forward at the same time.” Recognition of his good work comes from the NC Governor (he’s a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine) and the International Bluegrass Music Association (11 awards and counting.) We’re pleased to have his newest album, Lonesome Trails & Tall Tales. Upcoming shows include The Swag in Waynesville on Thursday the 30th, the Spring Skunk Festival on May 6th, and the Steve Sutton Fest in Lake Junaluska on May 8th, with others later in the month and beyond.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson