Live in Studio B, Wednesday, April 29th at 11am: Darren Nicholson

A fiery bluegrass mandolinist and cofounder of the band Balsam Range, an introspective and compassionate songwriter, a leader in Appalachian Americana music… It’s no wonder Darren Nicholson is one of our absolute favorite regional musicians. He delivers music that’s good for the soul. “That’s all I want,” says Darren. “I want to be a positive part of other people’s lives with music, you know? I want to be an ambassador to roots music – tip my hat to the past while looking forward at the same time.” Recognition of his good work comes from the NC Governor (he’s a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine) and the International Bluegrass Music Association (11 awards and counting.) We’re pleased to have his newest album, Lonesome Trails & Tall Tales. Upcoming shows include The Swag in Waynesville on Thursday the 30th, the Spring Skunk Festival on May 6th, and the Steve Sutton Fest in Lake Junaluska on May 8th, with others later in the month and beyond.