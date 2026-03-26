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Live in Studio B, Tuesday 3/31 at 4pm: The Garrett Boys

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:45 PM EDT

The Garrett Boys — brothers Stephen and Russell Garrett, joined by Stephen’s son Carter – hail from Overton County in East Tennessee, on land that’s been in their family for generations (Carter’s being the ninth.) Produced by Ray Kennedy (Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams), their new album It Runs Deep contains elements of bluegrass, folk, and country, and is, as Stephen says, “an album about the sound of our land and the song of its people.” We welcome them to Studio B as they pass through our area; hopefully we’ll see some local shows of theirs show up on their tour schedule in the near future.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson