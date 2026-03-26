Live in Studio B, Tuesday 3/31 at 4pm: The Garrett Boys

The Garrett Boys — brothers Stephen and Russell Garrett, joined by Stephen’s son Carter – hail from Overton County in East Tennessee, on land that’s been in their family for generations (Carter’s being the ninth.) Produced by Ray Kennedy (Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams), their new album It Runs Deep contains elements of bluegrass, folk, and country, and is, as Stephen says, “an album about the sound of our land and the song of its people.” We welcome them to Studio B as they pass through our area; hopefully we’ll see some local shows of theirs show up on their tour schedule in the near future.