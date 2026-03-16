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Live in Studio B: Live in Studio B, Thursday after Noon: Robert Earl Keen

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 16, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
Robert Earl Keen in Studio B in 2024
Brenda Craig
/
WNCW
Robert Earl Keen in Studio B in 2024

The road definitely seems to go on forever with this favorite singer-songwriter out of Texas, Robert Earl Keen! We thought our days of seeing him on tour were over, but he’s still going strong, with lively shows featuring classics from his ‘80s albums like No Kinda Dancer and West Textures, classic albums in the middle of his career like Gringo Honeymoon and Farm Fresh Onions, and his most recent album, 2022’s Western Chill. We enjoyed his live session in Studio B back in 2024 and are excited to welcome him back before his Thursday night show at the Orange Peel in Asheville.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson