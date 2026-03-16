Live in Studio B: Live in Studio B, Thursday after Noon: Robert Earl Keen

The road definitely seems to go on forever with this favorite singer-songwriter out of Texas, Robert Earl Keen! We thought our days of seeing him on tour were over, but he’s still going strong, with lively shows featuring classics from his ‘80s albums like No Kinda Dancer and West Textures, classic albums in the middle of his career like Gringo Honeymoon and Farm Fresh Onions, and his most recent album, 2022’s Western Chill. We enjoyed his live session in Studio B back in 2024 and are excited to welcome him back before his Thursday night show at the Orange Peel in Asheville.