Wednesday at 1pm, Live in Studio B: Goodnight Moonshine

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:26 AM EDT

Introducing Goodnight Moonshine, an Americana duo based in New Haven, CT, who have just released a new album called Business Unusual. The pair consists of Molly Venter (Red Molly) and Eben Pariser (Roosevelt Dime), a couple both on and off the stage. Venter has made a name for herself as a songwriter and also writes a weekly column on Patreon.com. A natural producer, Eben has 8 studio records under his belt for himself and other artists. He conceived of and launched the record label, Equitone Records, in 2023. He is currently building a progressive guitar-driven jazz trio with Ryan Sands (Christian Sands) and Austin Phillips. They’ll be performing in Cornelius, NC (just north of Charlotte) on Thursday, the 12th, with Seth Walker.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
