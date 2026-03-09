Wednesday at 1pm, Live in Studio B: Goodnight Moonshine

Introducing Goodnight Moonshine, an Americana duo based in New Haven, CT, who have just released a new album called Business Unusual. The pair consists of Molly Venter (Red Molly) and Eben Pariser (Roosevelt Dime), a couple both on and off the stage. Venter has made a name for herself as a songwriter and also writes a weekly column on Patreon.com. A natural producer, Eben has 8 studio records under his belt for himself and other artists. He conceived of and launched the record label, Equitone Records, in 2023. He is currently building a progressive guitar-driven jazz trio with Ryan Sands (Christian Sands) and Austin Phillips. They’ll be performing in Cornelius, NC (just north of Charlotte) on Thursday, the 12th, with Seth Walker.