Thursday at 1pm, Live in Studio B: Thomm Jutz

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 9, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT

Thomm Jutz is above average when it comes to keeping busy with songwriting, collaborating, and performing. The Nashville musician gives his Music City colleagues a run for their money with his prolific work with Tim Stafford, Eric Brace, Peter Cooper, and others. He studied classical guitar at the Conservatory of Music in Stuttgart and earned a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies from East Tennessee State, where his thesis focused on Grammy-winning songwriter Norman Blake. He’s produced records for the likes of Mac Wiseman, Nanci Griffith, and Todd Snider. Thomm explores Jungian psychology on his newest album – which also has a companion hardback book version -- Ring-A-Bellin' (out April 3). It's heady, yes, but given Thomm's mechanical German mind, it's digestible. The album features a number of recognizable names to WNCW fans: Tammy Rogers, Tim O’Brien, Mike Compton, and Laura Boosinger among others.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson