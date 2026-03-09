Thursday at 1pm, Live in Studio B: Thomm Jutz

Thomm Jutz is above average when it comes to keeping busy with songwriting, collaborating, and performing. The Nashville musician gives his Music City colleagues a run for their money with his prolific work with Tim Stafford, Eric Brace, Peter Cooper, and others. He studied classical guitar at the Conservatory of Music in Stuttgart and earned a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies from East Tennessee State, where his thesis focused on Grammy-winning songwriter Norman Blake. He’s produced records for the likes of Mac Wiseman, Nanci Griffith, and Todd Snider. Thomm explores Jungian psychology on his newest album – which also has a companion hardback book version -- Ring-A-Bellin' (out April 3). It's heady, yes, but given Thomm's mechanical German mind, it's digestible. The album features a number of recognizable names to WNCW fans: Tammy Rogers, Tim O’Brien, Mike Compton, and Laura Boosinger among others.