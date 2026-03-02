© 2026 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Mic Harrison

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:32 AM EST
Photo By Annie Clark Rankin

We were pleased to hear from Mic Harrison and The High Score last year with their album out of East Tennessee, Peach Blossom Youth. Harrison, a former member of The V-Roys with Scott Miller, teamed up again with Robbie Trosper (vocals, guitar), Vance Hillard (bass, vocals), Kevin Abernathy (vocals, guitar, mandolin), and Mark T. Dunn (drums) for some great Americana rockers. Mic & co. are passing through our area this Thursday, with their next local concert coming up on March 21st at the Down Home in Johnson City.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
