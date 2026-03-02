Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Mic Harrison

We were pleased to hear from Mic Harrison and The High Score last year with their album out of East Tennessee, Peach Blossom Youth. Harrison, a former member of The V-Roys with Scott Miller, teamed up again with Robbie Trosper (vocals, guitar), Vance Hillard (bass, vocals), Kevin Abernathy (vocals, guitar, mandolin), and Mark T. Dunn (drums) for some great Americana rockers. Mic & co. are passing through our area this Thursday, with their next local concert coming up on March 21st at the Down Home in Johnson City.