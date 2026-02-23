Live in Studio B, Saturday at Noon: Trey Hensley

Grammy Award-winning musician and singer/songwriter Trey Hensley—referred to as “Nashville’s hottest young player” by Acoustic Guitar magazine—was voted the 2023 and 2025 IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) Guitar Player of the Year. His virtuosic mastery, not to mention his mighty strong singing voice, has garnered accolades from musicians of a wide array of genres: Marty Stuart, Tommy Emmanuel, Mike Campbell, and Vince Gill, among others; he’s “the Swiss army knife of roots music,” as Craig Havighurst of WMOT Radio says. We know him most for his terrific bluegrass-oriented work with dobro maestro Rob Ickes, and now Trey is forging a solo career that bring him to Flat Rock Saturday evening for a set at Marked Tree Vineyard in Flat Rock (that show is now sold out, but it’s part of the new Winter Ramble festival taking place at various Hendersonville area venues February 27th through March 1st.)