Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Shelby Means & Maya de Vitry

Born in Kentucky and raised on Wyoming’s high plains, Shelby Means is one of the foremost bassists in bluegrass, with nearly two decades of experience in bluegrass, folk, rock, Americana, and country outfits. Now based in Charleston with her husband, Joel Timmons of Sol Driven Train and various other acts, Means spent a dozen years in Nashville, including with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. Originally from Lancaster, PA, Maya de Vitry is a Nashville-based artist whose music blurs the lines of folk, indie rock, and Americana. Formerly with The Stray Birds, Maya now has four albums out under her own name, plus her mark as producer and musician with a number of others, including Shelby and Joel. The three are performing at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Sunday evening, before returning to Studio B on Monday morning!