Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Shelby Means & Maya de Vitry

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:53 PM EST
Laci Montrose

Born in Kentucky and raised on Wyoming’s high plains, Shelby Means is one of the foremost bassists in bluegrass, with nearly two decades of experience in bluegrass, folk, rock, Americana, and country outfits. Now based in Charleston with her husband, Joel Timmons of Sol Driven Train and various other acts, Means spent a dozen years in Nashville, including with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. Originally from Lancaster, PA, Maya de Vitry is a Nashville-based artist whose music blurs the lines of folk, indie rock, and Americana. Formerly with The Stray Birds, Maya now has four albums out under her own name, plus her mark as producer and musician with a number of others, including Shelby and Joel. The three are performing at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Sunday evening, before returning to Studio B on Monday morning!
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson