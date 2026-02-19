Live in Studio B after 10am Friday: Railroad Earth
It's been three or so years since they last released an album, All For the Song, so we're excited to see that Railroad Earth is releasing new music this year, including a strong new single with Cosmic Country great Daniel Donato. We're even more excited to announce that the band will join us in Studio B on Friday! Railroad Earth formed in New Jersey in 2001, fusing progressive bluegrass, rock, jazz, Celtic, and some great jams. Todd Sheaffer handles lead vocals and acoustic guitar, with Tim Carbone [violins, electric guitar, vocals], John Skehan [mandolin, bouzouki, piano, vocals], Carey Harmon [drums, percussion, vocals], Dave Speranza [upright & electric bass], Matt Slocum [organ and piano], and Mike Robinson [banjo, guitar, steel]. Their 25th anniversary tour brings them to the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Thursday and the Orange Peel in Asheville on Friday. The Jason Carter Band opens!