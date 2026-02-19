© 2026 WNCW
Live in Studio B after 10am Friday: Railroad Earth

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 19, 2026 at 8:02 AM EST

It's been three or so years since they last released an album, All For the Song, so we're excited to see that Railroad Earth is releasing new music this year, including a strong new   single with Cosmic Country great Daniel Donato. We're even more excited to announce that the band will join us in Studio B on Friday! Railroad Earth formed in New Jersey in 2001, fusing progressive bluegrass, rock, jazz, Celtic, and some great jams. Todd Sheaffer handles lead vocals and acoustic guitar, with Tim Carbone [violins, electric guitar, vocals], John Skehan [mandolin, bouzouki, piano, vocals], Carey Harmon [drums, percussion, vocals], Dave Speranza [upright & electric bass], Matt Slocum [organ and piano], and Mike Robinson [banjo, guitar, steel]. Their 25th anniversary tour brings them to the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Thursday and the Orange Peel in Asheville on Friday. The Jason Carter Band opens!
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
