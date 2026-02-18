© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Live in Studio B, Thursday at 1pm: Old Sap

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 18, 2026 at 9:31 PM EST

Singer, songwriter, poet, banjoist… Old Sap moved to Asheville in 2017, and is releasing his latest album, Marble Home, on Feb. 26th. His live performances are known to include covers from a wide variety of sources: My Morning Jacket, John Prine, Irish traditional tunes… And he’s got plenty of live performances in our area over the next month and beyond, including Waynesville on Sunday the 22nd, Asheville on Thursday the 26th, and Flat Rock on Friday the 27th.
Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson