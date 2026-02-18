Live in Studio B, Thursday at 1pm: Old Sap

Singer, songwriter, poet, banjoist… Old Sap moved to Asheville in 2017, and is releasing his latest album, Marble Home, on Feb. 26th. His live performances are known to include covers from a wide variety of sources: My Morning Jacket, John Prine, Irish traditional tunes… And he’s got plenty of live performances in our area over the next month and beyond, including Waynesville on Sunday the 22nd, Asheville on Thursday the 26th, and Flat Rock on Friday the 27th.

