Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: Emily Scott Robinson

She’s been a Colorado resident for a dozen or so years now, but Emily is originally from Greensboro, where a Nanci Griffith concert she attended inspired her to pursue songwriting herself. She then attended Furman University and lived in Cedar Mountain, Brevard, and Hendersonville before moving out to Telluride. On her latest album, Appalachia, she sings about Hurricane Helene, her grandmother slipping into dementia, a cash-only saloon full of characters, and gratitude for life, despite its hardships. “There’s this thing I do with every record I make,” she says. “I knit a prayer into it, and I ask for all these songs to find their way to everyone who needs them. I ask these songs to be of service, to help people find and experience joy.” Musicians include Josh Kaufman (who also produced it) and Asheville native Duncan Wickel.