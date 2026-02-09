Live in Studio B, Thursday at 1pm: Dar Williams

Singer, songwriter, guitarist, playwright, retreat teacher… Dar Williams has been a fixture in the modern folksinging community since the 1990s. It’s been a long time since she last visited WNCW, but she reached out to us to say hello, and we asked her to come on back! Dar is in our area for a show Wednesday evening at the Booth Playhouse in Charlotte, and Friday at the Diana Wortham Theatre in Asheville. Americana UK has this to say about her latest, 13th album: “With a collection of high quality albums to her name Williams’ consistency is remarkable and the latest album Hummingbird Highway displays all the same qualities that we have come to expect over the years, with subject matter that covers the environment, spiritualism, the human condition and social justice, as well as the staples such as familial relationships and all the aspects of love. As you would expect from a writer and a teacher of songwriting, her albums contain some wonderfully literate and articulate writing.”