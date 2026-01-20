Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Chuck Brodsky

“Chuck Brodsky can sing, fingerpick, and strum with the best of ’em...a storyteller, and a riveting one at that...an underlying tone of warmth and compassion runs through all his carefully observed narratives.” (Acoustic Guitar Magazine) They’re right! One of Asheville’s long-standing troubadours has been busy with his regular tours of Ireland and Scotland (not of his own gigs, but leading group tours to various venues and sites), but he also has a show of his own on Friday the 23rd at White Horse Black Mountain.