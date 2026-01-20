© 2026 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: Chuck Brodsky

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:59 AM EST

“Chuck Brodsky can sing, fingerpick, and strum with the best of ’em...a storyteller, and a riveting one at that...an underlying tone of warmth and compassion runs through all his carefully observed narratives.” (Acoustic Guitar Magazine) They’re right! One of Asheville’s long-standing troubadours has been busy with his regular tours of Ireland and Scotland (not of his own gigs, but leading group tours to various venues and sites), but he also has a show of his own on Friday the 23rd at White Horse Black Mountain.
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
