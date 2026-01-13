Live in Studio B, Monday at 2pm: Billy Martin, Matt Glassmeyer, and Jonathan Goldberger

We’re excited about this new trio! A founding member of Medeski, Martin and Wood, Billy Martin has played with John Lurie's Lounge Lizards, John Zorn's Cobra ensembles, and countless other uncompromising groups. He pursues diverse musical contexts relentlessly, exploring, free improvisation, chamber compositions, and film scores. Billy is also prolific with new instrument design, filmmaking, and visual art. Matt Glassmeyer crafts innovative sounds in Slow Accordion with Oliver Wood (Nashville), Hompulon (Brooklyn: Brian Drye, Tim Keiper, Dana Lyn, Tom Spiker), and Live Band with Nashville session creatives. He also has a long-standing duo with Jano Rix of The Wood Brothers. Matt is the inventor of the reedless saxophone, the shuitar, and a new approach to the electric piano. Jonathan Goldberger's singular approach to guitar, described as “McLaughlin-meets-ambient” in Downbeat Magazine, is featured in Selcouth Quartet (with Joe Russo), John Zorn, Red Baraat, and other progressive groups. He leads the acoustic collective Surface to Air and Visitors (with JP Schlegelmilch and Jim Black), one of Rolling Stone’s 20 Best Jazz Albums of 2018. The trio plays Ayurprana Listening Room in West Asheville on Monday the 19th, and the Visulite Theater in Charlotte on Tuesday.