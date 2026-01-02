Saturday at Noon: Live in Studio B: The Jacktown Ramblers

We’re excited about our upcoming “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live” concert on Saturday, February 21st in Spindale, with Balsam Range and the Jacktown Ramblers. We’re also excited to welcome the Ramblers to Studio B to catch up on what they’ve been up to lately. That includes their new live album, “Live & Local Vol. 2.” It’s a collection of live recordings from various venues around Western North Carolina where they live as well as Johnson City, TN and Edisto Beach, SC. The band is known for bluegrass, swing, and gypsy jazz, and they have a number of shows in the region over the next couple months.

