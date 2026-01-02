© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saturday at Noon: Live in Studio B: The Jacktown Ramblers

WNCW | By Joe Greene
Published January 2, 2026 at 7:13 PM EST

We’re excited about our upcoming “Goin’ Across the Mountain Live” concert on Saturday, February 21st in Spindale, with Balsam Range and the Jacktown Ramblers. We’re also excited to welcome the Ramblers to Studio B to catch up on what they’ve been up to lately. That includes their new live album, “Live & Local Vol. 2.” It’s a collection of live recordings from various venues around Western North Carolina where they live as well as Johnson City, TN and Edisto Beach, SC. The band is known for bluegrass, swing, and gypsy jazz, and they have a number of shows in the region over the next couple months.
Studio B
Joe Greene
Joe is host and producer of Goin' Across The Mountain on Saturdays as well as being your 12n-3pm host on weekdays. He produces the Live Music Calendar on WNCW, and you'll often hear his voice on underwriting announcements during pre-recorded shows.
See stories by Joe Greene