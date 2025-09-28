Live on Monday, September 29th at 3pm: Molly Tuttle

You’ve heard Molly Tuttle on our airwaves the past few years fronting her bluegrass band Golden Highway. You’ve also heard her rather different sound before the formation of that group, and now you’re hearing her new album So Long Little Miss Sunshine. Recorded in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce (Orville Peck, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Eric Church, Cage the Elephant), the fifth full album from the California-born, Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and virtuoso guitarist is a hybrid of pop, country, rock, and flat-picking. “I like to be a bit of a chameleon with my music,” she says. “Keep people guessing and keep it full of surprises.” Most of these new songs she co-wrote with her partner Ketch Secor, frontman for Old Crow Medicine Show. Tune in for how they sound with the trio format Molly has these days! After shows in Asheville and Knoxville on Saturday and Sunday, they visit WNCW on their way to shows in Savannah and Florida. By the way, the bassist for Golden Highway, Shelby Means, will visit us with her trio on Friday!

