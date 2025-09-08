Live in the Air Studio, Friday at 4pm: Leslie Mendelson

© 2025 WNCW
Jackson Browne has declared, “Leslie’s melodies are timeless. They reach me way back in my youth somewhere. I hear traces of Burt Bacharach and Carole King, and hooks and passages that remind me of the pop songs I grew up hearing on the radio,” while The Wallflowers frontman Jakob Dylan shares: “Voices like Leslie’s can get away with almost anything. Along with being a great songwriter, this leaves her with few if any peers.” The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter released her fourth studio album, After The Party, last year, and she performs at Antlers & Acorns Songwriters Festival in Boone this Saturday, and Olivette Riverside Community & Farm in Asheville on Sunday.
