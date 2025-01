Fellow songwriters, guitar players, hobby historians, and friends, Tim Stafford and Thomm Jutz visit WNCW's Studio B on Saturday in the 12noon hour in support of their new album Wall Dogs. All twelve songs on this record were written by Stafford and Jutz. Reflections on art, history, spirituality, and solitude are the thematic cornerstone of this collection. Join us during Goin' Across The Mountain this Saturday.