Live in Studio B, Saturday at 1pm: Blue Highway

We’re excited to welcome back one of our favorite bands to “Goin’ Across the Mountain”! Blue Highway came together in 1994 as Alison Krauss & Union Station alumnus Tim Stafford decided to inquire about forming a "weekend band" with Wayne Taylor, a Southwest Virginia coal truck driver and musician. The two got together with a few other musicians to play and have fun. Sometime that summer mandolinist/fiddler/vocalist Shawn Lane, who had most recently performed with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, called Tim to see what he was doing…. Rob Ickes joined on dobro (Gary Hultman now handles that role with them), then Jason Burleson on banjo, and on New Year’s Eve of that year they played their first show. Among their many great achievements over the years (33 IBMA awards!), they were voted the Favorite Bluegrass Artist of All Time by the readers of Bluegrass Today in April 2016. It’s “Christmas and Bluegrass with Blue Highway” on Saturday evening at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, at 7pm. They come back to the region to play the Down Home in Johnson City, TN on Friday January 12th.

