Live Monday in Studio B at 11am: The Two Tracks

Hailing from the eastern side of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming, this band spends most of their time playing wonderful festivals and venues out west. But every once in a while they get to our neck of the woods, including the Albino Skunk Festival outside Greer, The Back 40 in Nebo on Sunday the 8th, and the Dragonfly Wine Market in Shelby on Wednesday the 11th. Husband and wife Julie and Dave Huebner write songs that traverse the male and female perspective with emotional and natural images of rural American life. We’ve enjoyed their last couple albums including the new one “It’s a Complicated Life”, and they visit Studio B with Martin Anderson on Monday morning.

Martin Anderson
