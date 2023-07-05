Live in Studio B, Tuesday the 11th: Jane Kramer & Amanda Anne Platt

The Central United Methodist Church in Asheville presents Sisters In Song, the kickoff concert for The Sanctuary Series, on Thursday, July 13th at 7 pm. This concert will consist of Asheville singer/songwriters Jane Kramer, Amanda Anne Platt, and Sarah Siskind performing in the round. Ticket sales will benefit Asheville nonprofit, Sistas Caring 4 Sistas, a community-based doula program committed to birth equity, social justice, and reducing health disparities for women and infants of color. We’re proud to welcome Kramer and Platt back to Studio B on Tuesday.