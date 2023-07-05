© 2023 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Tuesday the 11th: Jane Kramer & Amanda Anne Platt

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
Jane Kramer & Amanda Anne Platt
Jane Kramer (left) and Amanda Anne Platt (right)

The Central United Methodist Church in Asheville presents Sisters In Song, the kickoff concert for The Sanctuary Series, on Thursday, July 13th at 7 pm. This concert will consist of Asheville singer/songwriters Jane Kramer, Amanda Anne Platt, and Sarah Siskind performing in the round. Ticket sales will benefit Asheville nonprofit, Sistas Caring 4 Sistas, a community-based doula program committed to birth equity, social justice, and reducing health disparities for women and infants of color. We’re proud to welcome Kramer and Platt back to Studio B on Tuesday.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
