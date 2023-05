A co-founder of the Philadelphia band Dr. Dog, Scott McMicken

has been busy working on home studio construction and recording, and songs that were destined for his newer project: Scott McMicken and the Ever-Expanding. He’s collaborated closely with artists like Michael Nau and the band Big Thief, and rumor has it he’s now an Asheville resident! Join us for a solo session with him, hosted by Roland Dierauf, Tuesday afternoon.