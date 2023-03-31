Live in Studio B, Friday at 12 Noon: Songs From the Road Band

This Asheville-based bluegrass supergroup featuring Mark Schimick (mandolin), Charles Humphrey III (bass), Sam Wharton (guitar), James Schlender (fiddle), and Gabe Epstein (banjo) return to Studio B with more new songs! These guys win Grammys and other awards for their songs, so get ready for some great ones from this fun, funny, fine band. They’re playing The Outpost in Asheville on Friday the 7th, also Rock Hill, SC on Saturday the 15th.