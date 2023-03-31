© 2023 WNCW
Live in Studio B, Friday at 12 Noon: Songs From the Road Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
Songs From the Road Band.jpg

This Asheville-based bluegrass supergroup featuring Mark Schimick (mandolin), Charles Humphrey III (bass), Sam Wharton (guitar), James Schlender (fiddle), and Gabe Epstein (banjo) return to Studio B with more new songs! These guys win Grammys and other awards for their songs, so get ready for some great ones from this fun, funny, fine band. They’re playing The Outpost in Asheville on Friday the 7th, also Rock Hill, SC on Saturday the 15th.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
