Live in Studio B Friday at 11 am: Caleb Caudle

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT
Caleb Caudle in WNCW's Studio B December 12, 2021

A native of Winston-Salem, singer/songwriter Caleb Caudle dove into the North Carolina punk-rock scene as a teenager, before moving more towards the Nashville Americana scene these last few years. He sought inspiration from the beauty and pace of the mountains for his 2022 album “Forsythia”, which we loved playing. "I want(ed) this record to provide the same escape for listeners that writing the songs did for me in the heat of the pandemic when so many doubts were creeping into my head about if I'd ever be able to do this again. I'm so thankful that no longer looks like it'll be the case." Caleb plays The Outpost in Asheville on Saturday at 6pm.

