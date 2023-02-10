Live in Studio B, Monday at 11am: The Foreign Landers

One of our favorite regional music discoveries of late last year was the album from this duo from Travelers Rest, SC. Tabitha Agnew Benedict, from Northern Ireland, plays banjo and acoustic guitar, while her husband David Benedict, a South Carolina native, plays mandolin, octave mandolin, and bass. It was a wonderful marriage of modern Appalachian and Celtic flavors, accentuated by guests on their album like guitarist John Doyle and fiddler Brittany Haas. Their Studio B session kicks off a 7-state album launch tour that includes shows in Shelby on Friday the 17th, Marshall on Saturday the 18th, and Greer on March 3rd.