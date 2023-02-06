Live in Studio B Saturday at noon: Ages Past

Ages Past, a bluegrass band best known for their powerful sound, original songwriting, and "traditional with a twist" style, has reunited to bring you all-new music.

Bluegrass fans from the Southeast will remember Ages Past from regional festivals throughout the 1990s. Today's lineup consists of Randy Gallion on bass, Chad Day on banjo, Tucker McCandless on guitar, and Barte Laney on fiddle and mandolin.

Ages Past will join Joe Greene in Studio B during the noon hour on Saturday February 11th on Goin' Across The Mountain.