Studio B

Live in Studio B, Monday at 3pm: Jordan Tice

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST
Jordan Tice.jpg

This guitarist’s performances have been compared to those of legends like Leo Kottke, John Hartford, and David Bromberg for their mix of virtuosity and playfulness and his songs, and his songwriting has been compared to those of Bob Dylan and John Prine for their humor, introspection and philosophical nature. We also love his work with the trio Hawktail, formerly known as Haas, Kowert & Tice. Jordan is in our area for a show with Travis Book at 185 King Street in Brevard on Tuesday the 31st.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
