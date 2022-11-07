© 2022 WNCW
Studio B

Live in Studio B Friday at 1pm: The Reedy River String Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST
Reedy River String Band
Reedy River String Band performing at the Albino Skunk Music Festival October 2022

The Greenville, SC trio of Sterling Waite, Mark Dye, and Rush Morgan are marking the band’s first anniversary this month! They’ve already played a number of high-profile regional festival stages, and have a fun new album we just received here. They’ve been playing a lot of shows throughout the Southeast lately, with their next ones being this Wednesday at Golden Grove in Piedmont, SC, and Friday at One World West in Asheville. Check out their fusion of Appalachian, rock, and jamband grooves.

