Weekdays 3pm to 6pm

Roland Dierauf wanders everyday through the cultural landscape that informs contemporary music. Starting with the roots of early blues and country, he says hello to their many quirky offspring -- bluegrass, rock, alt country, jazz, funk, international rhythms, and all the endless hybrids. It's music as big and varied and delightful as the people who make it. Be a part of it, weekday afternoons on WNCW.