© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Martin Anderson in the Studio
WNCW's Music Mix with Martin Anderson
Weekdays at 9am
Hosted by Martin Anderson

Martin mixes up music from Bluegrass, Jazz, Jam bands, Singer/Songwriters, Blues, and Celtic genres to give you a crossroads of music that you won't hear anywhere else on the radio.

Features throughout his music block include:

  • Birthday/Anniversary spotlights of musicians you know, or didn’t know you knew
  • “Ten O'Clock Doc” tribute to Doc Watson Mondays at 10AM
  • Art Break at 11:30AM
  • NPR Headlines at the top of each hour
  • Occasional interviews & performances from touring artists