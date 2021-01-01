WNCW's Music Mix with Martin Anderson
Weekdays at 9am
Martin mixes up music from Bluegrass, Jazz, Jam bands, Singer/Songwriters, Blues, and Celtic genres to give you a crossroads of music that you won't hear anywhere else on the radio.
Features throughout his music block include:
- Birthday/Anniversary spotlights of musicians you know, or didn’t know you knew
- “Ten O'Clock Doc” tribute to Doc Watson Mondays at 10AM
- Art Break at 11:30AM
- NPR Headlines at the top of each hour
- Occasional interviews & performances from touring artists