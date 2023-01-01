Monday thru Sunday 9 am, Monday thru Thursday 7 pm, Friday 9pm and Sunday 6 pm

StarDate is a public education and outreach arm of The University of Texas at Austin McDonald Observatory. The StarDate radio program airs daily on about 400 stations. The bimonthly StarDate magazine is the perfect skywatching companion for amateur astronomers or anyone interested in celestial events and space exploration. And StarDate Online puts skywatching information and more at your fingertips at http://stardate.org.

