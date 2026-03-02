© 2026 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm:Lucinda Williams – World’s Gone Wrong

By Martin Anderson
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:17 AM EST

She’s 72, she’s a recent stroke survivor, and this is her 18th studio album. And it’s one of her most powerful, spirited ones yet! This is mostly a collection of modern-day protest songs, as she addresses corruption, oppression, division, and women bearing witness to all of this. But it’s also multi-layered, and poised to stand the test of time along with other gems in her catalog like Car Wheels on a Gravel Road and Essence. Lucinda’s band, both on this record and when on tour, backs her up well, plus she’s joined here by Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, Brittney Spencer, and Mickey Raphael, among others.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
